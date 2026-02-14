AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 38.57% to Rs 18.19 croreNet profit of AKG Exim declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.57% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18.1929.61 -39 OPM %-2.690.44 -PBDT0.160.23 -30 PBT0.140.19 -26 NP0.100.15 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST