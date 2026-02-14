AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.57% to Rs 18.19 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.57% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.1929.61-2.690.440.160.230.140.190.100.15

