Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of USG Tech Solutions reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

National Fertilizer consolidated net profit rises 195.13% in the December 2025 quarter

National Fertilizer consolidated net profit rises 195.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 11.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 11.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Minal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today