Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 1.00% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 358.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 342.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.358.78342.6219.0516.6971.5059.7356.4745.0536.3836.02

