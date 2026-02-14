Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 358.78 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 1.00% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 358.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 342.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales358.78342.62 5 OPM %19.0516.69 -PBDT71.5059.73 20 PBT56.4745.05 25 NP36.3836.02 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today