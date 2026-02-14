Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 426.64% to Rs 33.81 croreNet profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 83.33% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 426.64% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.816.42 427 OPM %6.2425.39 -PBDT2.921.88 55 PBT1.900.91 109 NP1.210.66 83
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST