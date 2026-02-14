Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 426.64% to Rs 33.81 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 83.33% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 426.64% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.816.426.2425.392.921.881.900.911.210.66

