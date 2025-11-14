Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 37.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 1017.53 croreNet profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 37.46% to Rs 40.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 1017.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1033.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1017.531033.09 -2 OPM %9.2811.73 -PBDT103.54122.75 -16 PBT65.6787.89 -25 NP40.7865.21 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content