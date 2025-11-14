Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 6.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.10% to Rs 199.87 croreNet profit of Aries Agro rose 6.04% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 199.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales199.87192.00 4 OPM %19.0917.86 -PBDT30.6126.42 16 PBT28.0524.00 17 NP20.0118.87 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content