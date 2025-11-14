Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 31.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 15.04 croreNet profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 31.55% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.0417.87 -16 OPM %14.96-6.83 -PBDT1.982.03 -2 PBT1.771.99 -11 NP1.281.87 -32
