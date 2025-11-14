Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India consolidated net profit rises 34.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 34.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 35.35% to Rs 1294.67 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 34.33% to Rs 130.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.35% to Rs 1294.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 956.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1294.67956.52 35 OPM %21.4921.26 -PBDT247.89180.91 37 PBT175.87128.38 37 NP130.6197.23 34

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

