Granules India consolidated net profit rises 34.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.35% to Rs 1294.67 croreNet profit of Granules India rose 34.33% to Rs 130.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.35% to Rs 1294.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 956.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1294.67956.52 35 OPM %21.4921.26 -PBDT247.89180.91 37 PBT175.87128.38 37 NP130.6197.23 34
