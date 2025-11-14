Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 717.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 188.57 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 717.39% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 188.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales188.57154.74 22 OPM %2.691.89 -PBDT4.562.08 119 PBT2.350.16 1369 NP1.880.23 717
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content