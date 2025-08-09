Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 1024.03 croreNet profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 5.50% to Rs 63.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 1024.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1019.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1024.031019.11 0 OPM %12.5912.56 -PBDT132.57121.54 9 PBT95.6587.48 9 NP63.4860.17 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content