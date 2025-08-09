Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit rises 1104.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 38.66 croreNet profit of Mamata Machinery rose 1104.55% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 38.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.6627.62 40 OPM %7.99-1.12 -PBDT4.471.07 318 PBT3.650.32 1041 NP2.650.22 1105
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content