Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 13.61 croreNet profit of Concord Drugs rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.6111.69 16 OPM %7.497.10 -PBDT0.530.38 39 PBT0.160.04 300 NP0.120.03 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content