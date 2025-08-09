Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit rises 1372.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit rises 1372.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 2.04 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital rose 1372.50% to Rs 29.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.042.88 -29 OPM %1428.9269.44 -PBDT29.452.00 1373 PBT29.452.00 1373 NP29.452.00 1373

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

