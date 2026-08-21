Friday, August 21, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMCX Share PriceStocks to buyGold and Silver Price TodayAugmont Enterprise IPOJBM Auto ShareAnti-Reservation ProtestSC on CBSE Language Policy
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alacrity Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alacrity Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Avro India Ltd, Addi Industries Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2026.

Avro India Ltd, Addi Industries Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2026.

Alacrity Securities Ltd crashed 17.64% to Rs 48.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15531 shares in the past one month.

 

Avro India Ltd lost 10.49% to Rs 8.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Addi Industries Ltd tumbled 8.98% to Rs 80.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1043 shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd slipped 8.17% to Rs 9.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11910 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd dropped 7.83% to Rs 201.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 350 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection USP

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection USP

Japan's Nikkei falls as rising bond yields and rate hike fears weigh on sentiment

Japan's Nikkei falls as rising bond yields and rate hike fears weigh on sentiment

China stocks end mixed as policy support lifts investor sentiment

China stocks end mixed as policy support lifts investor sentiment

B.L. Kashyap & Sons secures order worth Rs 183 crore

B.L. Kashyap & Sons secures order worth Rs 183 crore

Pound dips slightly on downbeat UK retail sales data; GBP/INR futures hold above 130 mark

Pound dips slightly on downbeat UK retail sales data; GBP/INR futures hold above 130 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 2:51 PM IST