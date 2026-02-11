Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 120.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 64.89 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 120.64% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 64.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.64.8956.797.525.009.983.349.753.124.812.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News