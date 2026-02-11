Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 120.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 64.89 croreNet profit of Metroglobal rose 120.64% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 64.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales64.8956.79 14 OPM %7.525.00 -PBDT9.983.34 199 PBT9.753.12 213 NP4.812.18 121
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:43 PM IST