Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 387.25 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 17.69% to Rs 56.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 387.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 350.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales387.25350.72 10 OPM %18.2918.43 -PBDT84.7369.20 22 PBT75.4061.93 22 NP56.2247.77 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:43 PM IST