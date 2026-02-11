Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 387.25 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 17.69% to Rs 56.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 387.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 350.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.387.25350.7218.2918.4384.7369.2075.4061.9356.2247.77

