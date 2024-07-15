Business Standard
Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for Selexipag injection

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The drug major on Friday announced that it has received a tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Selexipag for injection, 1,800 mcg/vial.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Uptravi for injection, 1,800 mcg/vial, of Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (Actelion).
Selexipag is a prostacyclin receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for PAH.
Based on the most recent update to the FDAs online paragraph IV database listings, Alembic is the sole first applicant to have filed its ANDA for Selexipag for injection, 1,800 mcg/vial, containing a paragraph IV certification under the provisions of the Hatch-Waxman Act.
Upon final approval of this ANDA by USFDA, Alembic may be eligible for 180 days of generic marketing exclusivity in the U.S, said the firm.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 208 ANDA approvals (180 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.
The company reported 16.78% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 178.21 crore on 7.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,516.98 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 0.47% to Rs 980 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

