Nifty near 24,550 mark, pharma shares advance

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 101.72 points or 0.13 to 80,621.06. The Nifty 50 index rose 46.95 points or 0.19% to 24,549.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.06%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,835 shares rose and 1,884 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index gained 1% to 20,818.85. The index added 1.05% in two trading sessions.
Aurobindo Pharma (up 2.74%), Alkem Laboratories (up 2%), Abbott India (up 1.83%), Granules India (up 1.51%) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.21%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cipla (up 1.08%), Biocon (up 0.96%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 0.74%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.66%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 0.65%), advanced.
On the other hand, Gland Pharma (down 1.07%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.44%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.03%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) added 0.59%. The company reported a 17.46% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 773.82 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 658.75 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 18.57% to Rs 14,069.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 11,865.44 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
5paisa Capital jumped 6.07% after the company reported a 38.19% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.08 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 14.53 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, total revenue from operations jumped 20.92% year on year (YoY) to Rs 102.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) gained 1.21%. The company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for overhead modification work up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV electric traction system.
