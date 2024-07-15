Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 154.78 points or 0.39% at 39983.69 at 09:31 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 12.37%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 11.6%),C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 9.2%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 6.97%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 5.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Onward Technologies Ltd (up 4.67%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 3.39%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.35%), Cyient Ltd (up 2.91%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 2.7%).

On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 5%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.45%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 2.3%) moved lower.

At 09:23 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 8.39 or 0.02% at 54021.64.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 2.63 points or 0.02% at 16220.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.16% at 24542.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 130.01 points or 0.16% at 80649.35.

On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1719 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

