Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 1516.98 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 80.07% to Rs 615.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 6228.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5652.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 16.78% to Rs 178.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 1516.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1406.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.