Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.61% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit rose 26.70% to Rs 2665.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2103.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.01% to Rs 24065.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19406.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 23.61% to Rs 810.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 655.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.70% to Rs 6633.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5194.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.