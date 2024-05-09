Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 79.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.01% to Rs 28682.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 171.98% to Rs 9107.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3348.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.58% to Rs 109064.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86845.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 79.27% to Rs 3342.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1864.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.01% to Rs 28682.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24305.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.