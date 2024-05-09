Business Standard
Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 79.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 18.01% to Rs 28682.32 crore
Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 79.27% to Rs 3342.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1864.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.01% to Rs 28682.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24305.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 171.98% to Rs 9107.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3348.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.58% to Rs 109064.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86845.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income28682.3224305.34 18 109064.5886845.29 26 OPM %65.7355.51 -62.8451.17 - PBDT4939.872629.69 88 13331.714861.42 174 PBT4939.872629.69 88 13331.714861.42 174 NP3342.201864.34 79 9107.203348.45 172
First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

