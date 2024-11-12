Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ivabradine Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ivabradine Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) announced that it has received Final Approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Corlanor Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg, of Amgen Inc. (Amgen).

Ivabradine is a hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide-gated channel blocker indicated to reduce the risk of hospitalization for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction.

Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 145.3 million for twelve months ending September 2024 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 218 ANDA approvals (192 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Don't expect Trump will demand payment for protection: Philippine def secy

Azerbaijan flag

Azerbaijan accused of intensifying repression of critics amid hosting COP29

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 650pts lower at 78,850; Nifty at 23,950; Financials, Auto weigh

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Asian Paints down for 4th straight day; plunges 11% in 2 days on weak Q2

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India vs South Korea hockey to begin at 4:45 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon