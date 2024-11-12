Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions wins LNTP orders from NTPC for setting up two thermal power plants

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions wins LNTP orders from NTPC for setting up two thermal power plants

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions has secured Limited Notice to Proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The orders pertain to main plant packages of 2x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh and 3x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Nabinagar in Bihar. The scope of work involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of boilers, turbines, electrostatic precipitators (ESP), auxiliaries, along with the related mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and civil works.

The orders are valued above Rs 15,000 crore according to the company's classification for ultra-mega projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 79,400; Nifty at 24,100; Financials, Auto, FMCG drag

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Britannia dips 9% in 2 days, hits over 5-mth low; Analysts await guidance

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested over Rs 50 lakh extortion call

clean energy

RIL to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for clean energy project

Donald Trump, Trump

Republicans win majority in US House, paving way for Trump's plans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon