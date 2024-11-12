Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electronics Mart slumps after dismal Q1 performance

Electronics Mart slumps after dismal Q1 performance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Electronics Mart India tumbled 13.17% to Rs 158.95 after the company reported 34% fall in net profit to Rs 24.5 crore despite a 6% rise in total revenue to Rs 1,386.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

While EBITDA fell by 13% YoY to Rs 83.9 crore, EBITDA margin contracted by 130 basis points YoY to 6.1% in the second quarter.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 32.5 crore, down by 35% from Rs 50.1 crore in Q2 FY24.

Electronics Mart India (EMIL) is the 4th largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India. EMIL is not engaged in any manufacturing and the products it sells are sourced from wide variety of suppliers/OEMs, with some of them it has long-standing relationship of more than 15 years. It operates both multi-brand outlets (MBOs) and exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) arraying multifarious as well as specialized electronic products.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India Russia

Confident of reaching $100 bn trade volume with Russia before 2030: EAM

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India vs South Korea hockey to begin at 4:45 PM

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan rejects China's claims over South China Sea amid military escalation

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Sankalp Patra will guarantee Maharashtra's development, says PM Modi

Jaguar

Brits won't be able to buy new Jaguars until 2026 as brand goes electric

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon