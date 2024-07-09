Alembic receives USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.07% is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery.
Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% has an estimated market size of US$ 168 million for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 207 ANDA approvals (180 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
