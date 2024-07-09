Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Prolensa Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch).
Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.07% is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery.
Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% has an estimated market size of US$ 168 million for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 207 ANDA approvals (180 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon launches Alexa-powered 'Echo Spot' smart alarm clock: Check details

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra adopts Microsoft Co-pilot GenAI tool to 'modernise workplace'

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi hails Russia as India's 'all-weather friend', credits Putin for strengthening ties

stock markets, Nifty50

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty holds atop 24,400; Rice, tea, sugar, power shares shine in broader trade

ITC limited

ITC stock extends rally into 5th day, hits 5-month high; up 7% in 1 week

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon