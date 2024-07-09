Business Standard
Cyient wins Premier Award for Excellence from its customer RTX

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Cyient has been honored with a Premier Award from its customer RTX, for the third consecutive year.
RTX has recognized Cyient with the Premier Award for performance in 2023 and overall excellence in Cost Competitiveness and Collaboration & Customer Service.
The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the RTX Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to RTX in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, Customer Service, and Collaboration.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

