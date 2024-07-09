Metropolis Healthcare revenue climbs 13% YoY Q1

The healthcare service provider said that its revenue grew around 13% year on year (YoY) in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The increase in the revenue was driven by patient volume growth approximately 7% and test volume growth about 9.5% YoY for Q1FY25.

B2C revenues jumped around 18% YoY during the period under review.

The company said that it is debt free & having cash reserves of approximately Rs 140 crore as on 30 June 2024.

Truhealth wellness and bundling segment is the fastest-growing part of the company, it added.

Despite Q1 being a historically weak quarter for diagnostics company for west India, which is the largest contributing region, the firm experienced strong revenue growth for Q1FY25 supported majorly by increase in volumes for patients and tests across segments. This was driven mostly by existing networks of centers and partly by new networks, the company stated in the press release.

Considering ongoing investments in new lab expansion, technology enhancement and brand building, the company was able to increase its margins on a YoY basis due to operating leverage via higher B2C business, it added.

Metropolis Healthcare said, Over the past 12 to 18 months, despite competition from hospitals, organized players and health-tech companies, company has focused on its strengths and delivered strong growth. The company is able to increase its share in the B2C segments on account of strong brand trust, industry-leading testing capabilities, and enhanced efforts in curating the wellness portfolio. Even in the B2B segment, company has focused on enhancing services and value adds to customers and achieved robust double-digit revenue growth.

Metropolis Healthcare is a diagnostics company, with presence in 23 states & 601 towns. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities. The company has a network of over 199 labs, 4,150 collection centres and over 10,000 touch points.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.9% to Rs 36.1 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 33.5 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 17.7% to Rs 331 crore in Q4 FY24, compared to Rs 282.5 crore in Q4 FY23.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare added 0.30% to Rs 2,048.05 on the BSE.

