Euro Currency Speculators Increase Net Short Positions

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 9519 contracts in the data reported through July 02, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 1088 net short contracts.

