Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.08 50 OPM %-16.6725.00 -PBDT-0.020.02 PL PBT-0.030.01 PL NP-0.030.01 PL
