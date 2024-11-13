3M India standalone net profit declines 8.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 1110.80 croreNet profit of 3M India declined 8.44% to Rs 133.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 146.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 1110.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1039.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1110.801039.52 7 OPM %16.5018.48 -PBDT197.10208.80 -6 PBT183.11195.91 -7 NP133.78146.11 -8
