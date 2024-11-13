Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.45% to Rs 0.16 croreNet Loss of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.45% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.11 45 OPM %-450.00-127.27 -PBDT-1.04-0.20 -420 PBT-1.18-0.31 -281 NP-2.49-1.50 -66
