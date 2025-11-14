Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2108.86% to Rs 17.45 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) reported to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2108.86% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.450.79 2109 OPM %92.4440.51 -PBDT16.180.42 3752 PBT15.980.19 8311 NP13.51-0.03 LP
