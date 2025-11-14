Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.41% to Rs 4.40 croreNet profit of Ravikumar Distilleries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.41% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.4010.84 -59 OPM %-16.145.26 -PBDT0.140.13 8 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.04 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content