Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 25.06 croreNet profit of Prakash Steelage declined 67.86% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 25.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.0619.25 30 OPM %1.201.09 -PBDT0.340.65 -48 PBT0.120.42 -71 NP0.090.28 -68
