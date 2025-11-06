Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 17.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.67% to Rs 428.18 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 17.37% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 428.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 463.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales428.18463.75 -8 OPM %12.7912.08 -PBDT45.6645.51 0 PBT19.0222.51 -16 NP13.8916.81 -17
