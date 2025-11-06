Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 373.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.64% to Rs 430.08 croreNet profit of Shanti Gold International rose 373.73% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.64% to Rs 430.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 266.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales430.08266.07 62 OPM %14.096.50 -PBDT59.0514.27 314 PBT57.6212.92 346 NP43.829.25 374
