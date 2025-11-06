Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 24.81 croreNet profit of Aakash Exploration Services rose 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 24.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.8123.05 8 OPM %11.778.81 -PBDT2.591.92 35 PBT0.370.18 106 NP0.280.11 155
