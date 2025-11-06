Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 1755.31 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 11.13% to Rs 86.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 1755.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1666.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1755.311666.02 5 OPM %12.2111.65 -PBDT186.25170.87 9 PBT119.87107.80 11 NP86.2877.64 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

RSWM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

RSWM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 373.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 373.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Kinetic Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kinetic Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon