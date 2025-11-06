Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 1755.31 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 11.13% to Rs 86.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 1755.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1666.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1755.311666.02 5 OPM %12.2111.65 -PBDT186.25170.87 9 PBT119.87107.80 11 NP86.2877.64 11
