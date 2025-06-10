Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4975, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% jump in NIFTY and a 11.32% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4975, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25133.1. The Sensex is at 82476.63, up 0.04%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 0.91% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21826.8, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4995.5, up 2.03% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 1.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% jump in NIFTY and a 11.32% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

