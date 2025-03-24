Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers moves up around 4% on year

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers moves up around 4% on year

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
The Ministry of Labour & Employment stated that All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) decreased by 7 points each, for the month of February 2025, falling to 1309 and 1321 points, respectively compared to February 2024. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for February 2025 were recorded at 4.05% and 4.10%, respectively, compared to 7.43% and 7.36% in February 2024. The corresponding figures for January 2025 stood at 4.61% for CPI-AL and 4.73% for CPI-RL. Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for February 2025 stood at -0.53% for both the indices. Food prices eased around 1% for both the indices on monthly basis.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty tops 23,600; Sensex spurts 1,027 pts; VIX surges 7.95%

JSW Energy director & KMP Ashok Ramachandran resigns

J Kumar Infra jumps after bagging Rs 1,020-cr project from CIDCO

J Kumar Infraprojects wins Rs 1020 cr coastal road project from CIDCO

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

