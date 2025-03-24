Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects wins Rs 1020 cr coastal road project from CIDCO

J Kumar Infraprojects wins Rs 1020 cr coastal road project from CIDCO

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects receives Letter of Acceptance from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for the project: Design and Construction of Coastal Road from Jalmarg Sector-16, Kharghar to PMAY Housing scheme near Kharghar Railway Station and Pedestrian Underpass near Delhi Public School, Nerul, Navi Mumbai for the total contract value amounting to Rs. 1020.70 crore and is exclusive of GST.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

