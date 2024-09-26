Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Gati to hike general prices from 01 Jan 2025

Allcargo Gati to hike general prices from 01 Jan 2025

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Allcargo Gati announced a 10.2% average General Price Increase (GPI) effective from 01 January 2025, for its Express Distribution services. This is the first price revision since Allcargo Logistics' strategic acquisition of Gati in 2019, driven by the necessity to align pricing with ongoing operational investments and maintain high standards of service quality.
The GPI will help offset the significant increase in costs over the years, taking into consideration inflation, administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, enabling further investment in infrastructure and technological advancements. New customers who sign up between 01 October and 31 December 2024, will have the GPI excluded.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Allcargo Gati has consistently prioritized innovation and technological advancements in its operations, driving improvements in service accuracy and transparency. Notably, the deployment of handheld printers and the enhancement of Proof of Delivery (POD) quality through Machine Learning technology have significantly increased precision and operational effectiveness. Additionally, the introduction of a centralized Control Tower has established seamless, end-to-end visibility across first, mid, and last-mile logistics. This development enables customers to benefit from real-time tracking and enhanced control over their shipments, ensuring an elevated level of service reliability.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rain, Mumbai Rains

LIVE news: Heavy rain brings Mumbai to standstill; 4 dead, schools, colleges shut today

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero MotoCorp share price falls 3% in firm market; UBS maintains 'Sell'

Mumbai Local trains

Mumbai rains: Local train services resume as water recedes at Andheri

United Nations Security Council

G4 nations stress comprehensive UNSC reform essential for UN's future

Leander Paes

Going to take another 10 years to produce Grand Slam champion: leander Paes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon