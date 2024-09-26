Allcargo Gati to hike general prices from 01 Jan 2025

Allcargo Gati announced a 10.2% average General Price Increase (GPI) effective from 01 January 2025, for its Express Distribution services. This is the first price revision since Allcargo Logistics' strategic acquisition of Gati in 2019, driven by the necessity to align pricing with ongoing operational investments and maintain high standards of service quality.
The GPI will help offset the significant increase in costs over the years, taking into consideration inflation, administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, enabling further investment in infrastructure and technological advancements. New customers who sign up between 01 October and 31 December 2024, will have the GPI excluded.
Allcargo Gati has consistently prioritized innovation and technological advancements in its operations, driving improvements in service accuracy and transparency. Notably, the deployment of handheld printers and the enhancement of Proof of Delivery (POD) quality through Machine Learning technology have significantly increased precision and operational effectiveness. Additionally, the introduction of a centralized Control Tower has established seamless, end-to-end visibility across first, mid, and last-mile logistics. This development enables customers to benefit from real-time tracking and enhanced control over their shipments, ensuring an elevated level of service reliability.
