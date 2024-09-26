Allcargo Gati to hike general prices from 01 Jan 2025

Allcargo Gati announced a 10.2% average General Price Increase (GPI) effective from 01 January 2025, for its Express Distribution services. This is the first price revision since Allcargo Logistics' strategic acquisition of Gati in 2019, driven by the necessity to align pricing with ongoing operational investments and maintain high standards of service quality.

The GPI will help offset the significant increase in costs over the years, taking into consideration inflation, administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, enabling further investment in infrastructure and technological advancements. New customers who sign up between 01 October and 31 December 2024, will have the GPI excluded.