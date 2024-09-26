Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Falls 3.89%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has lost 9.58% over last one month compared to 7% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.29% rise in the SENSEX

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 3.89% today to trade at Rs 424.25. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.34% to quote at 67882.49. The index is up 7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 0.46% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 0.44% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 47.92 % over last one year compared to the 28.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.