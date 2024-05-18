Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 31.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 181.76 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 22.86% to Rs 44.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 732.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 705.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals declined 31.06% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 181.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.181.76183.74732.98705.7114.6714.3716.0120.3324.9027.76105.81126.6210.9815.3551.5975.618.8112.7844.4057.56