Allied Blenders & Distillers announces change in senior management

Allied Blenders & Distillers announced the appointment of former CFO, Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy, to resume the role of Chief Financial Officer and designated as KMP as well as SMP of the Company. The appointment of Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy will be effective from 02 February 2026. He replaces Jayant Manmadkar who relinquished his position as CFO and KMP of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 01 February 2026. Jayant Manmadkar will continue to serve the Company and will assume the newly created role of Group Finance Director and will remain part of Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company.

