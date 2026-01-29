Cupid approves bonus issue of 4:1

The board of Cupid has approved a proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, subject to the receipt of requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals, as applicable.

Under the proposed bonus issue, eligible shareholders will receive four (4) fully paid-up equity shares for every one (1) equity share held by them as on the record date, which will be announced in due course.

