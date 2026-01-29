Meesho incorporates WoS named Valmo Transportation
On 28 January 2026Meesho has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in name of Valmo Transportation" on 28 January 2026.
The main objects of the Valmo inter- alia include engaging in the business of logistics service provider for the movement of goods and undertake activities relating to loading, unloading, in-transit storage, handling and trans-shipment of goods through third-party service providers, as incidental or ancillary to transportation service.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:50 PM IST