Atlanta Electricals secures orders worth Rs 288 cr

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Atlanta Electricals has received two orders from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) worth Rs 146 crore and three more orders from Datta Power Infra, an Independent Power Producer (IPP) executing project for NTPC worth Rs 142 crore.

The two orders from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation, worth Rs 146 crore, comprise the supply of 13 transformers that include Six 100 MVA, 220/110 KV Power Transformers and Seven 150 MVA, 220/66 KV Power Transformers, along with 11 Nitrogen Injection Fire Protection Systems (NIFPS).

The other three orders from an Datta Power Infra, Independent Power Producer (IPP) who is executing a project for NTPC in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh, worth Rs 142 crore, comprise the supply of Ten 125 MVA, 220 kV Power Transformers and Five 100 MVA, 220/33 kV Power Transformers.

 

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

