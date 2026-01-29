Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Provigil Surveillance secures order of Rs 5.36 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 7:51 PM IST
Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway, Nagpur Division (NGP Division).

The scope of work includes the end-to-end supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of AI-based CCTV surveillance systems to be implemented at manned, non-interlocked Level Crossing (LC) gates in the South Section of the Nagpur Division.

The project, with an approximate value of Rs 5.36 crore involves the deployment of RDSO-compliant Full HD IP CCTV cameras integrated with AI-enabled video analytics, Network Video Recorders (NVRs), requisite power and communication infrastructure, complete system integration, and all associated civil and electrical works, in line with the tender specifications.

 

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

